Live

Road closed and bus services affected in Abertillery

Emergency
Transport
Abertillery
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Due to a fallen tree on Victoria Road in Aberbeeg, Abertillery the road is closed both ways from the Six Bells Hotel to Church Road.
  • Detours are in operation for Stagecoach Bus Services.
  • The road has been closed since just before 08:00.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos