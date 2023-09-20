The original series sees members of the public trek across parts of the world with either a family member or friend in a race to reach the checkpoints before any other group.

Celebrity Race Across The World has the same concept with the only difference being that it’s celebrities taking part.

Where will the celebrities travel to?





Each series, contestants must travel from point A to B but this can be anywhere across the world.

The group of celebrities and their family members will race from Africa to the Arctic with the journey starting in Marrakesh in Morocco and ending in Tromso, Norway.

Following the recent earthquake which hit Morocco, the first episode of the series was postponed but it will air tonight at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Which celebrities are taking part in the challenge?





McFly star Harry Judd, ITV weather presenter Alex Beresford, All Saints singer Mel Blatt and racing driver Billy Monger will be taking on the challenge.

Beresford will be joined by his father Noel while Blatt will be joined by her mother Helene.

Judd will take on the challenge beside his mother Emma and Monger will race with his sister Bonny.

Who will win the series? Latest odds

Viewers won't find out who wins until the end of the series but here are the latest odds from Betway.

These odds are correct at the time of writing.

Race Across The World - Winning Celebrity

Alex Beresford - 7/4

Billy Monger - 2/1

Harry Judd -3/1

Melanie Blatt - 7/2

Chad Yeomans, a spokesperson for Betway, said: "Tonight marks the debut of a celebrity edition of the show, a treat for devoted fans! Alex Beresford and his son Noel are punters early favoured duo to complete the epic journey through 24 countries first.

"To win the show celebrities must show their ingenuity and resourcefulness, whilst also dealing with the challenge of being stripped of modern comforts and luxuries.

"Fans of the show eagerly await to see which competitors will demonstrate the wit and prowess needed to reach the finish line first in what has fast become one of TV's most revealing and challenging competitions."