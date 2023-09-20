The 1980s British sitcom - which follows brothers Rodney and 'fly trader' Del Boy as they try a number of questionable get-rich-quick schemes to become millionaires - has become one the most loved shows in UK television history.

But what many people might not know is that like The Office, the US attempted to recreate Only Fools and Horses.

Only Fools and Horses was is arguably one of the most popular British sitcoms. (Image: PA/UKTV)

Footage emerges online of American adaptation of Only Fools and Horses

The American version of Only Fools and Horses was called Kings of Van Nuys but was axed before it hit TV screens.

The show was commissioned back in 2012 but footage of the show had never been seen until this year.

Leaked footage recently found its way onto YouTube showing the pilot episode of Kings of Van Nuys.

The show features the likes of Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future franchise), along with John Leguizamo (Romeo and Juliet and Moulin Rouge) as Del Trotter and Dustin Ybarra (We Bought a Zoo) as Ronnie Trotter.

Comedian Tom Mayhew has released his own YouTube video pointing out the pilot video and poking fun at the American adaptation of Only Fools and Horses.

The video is called "EVERYTHING WRONG with the US Only Fools and Horses Adaptation 'Kings Of Van Nuys'" and in the video, Mayhew dissects the US show.

Fans took to the comments section of the video sharing their thoughts on the US version of the show.

One person said: "I'm so glad this never happened. Seriously it's British for a reason!"

While another added: "I can't believe Christopher Lloyd is in this?"

While a third person commenting on the pilot said: "As a huge Only Fools fan, I'm glad I finally got to see this.

"Tbh, I didnt hate it. Don't get me wrong, not a patch on the original, but a few times it made me laugh."