The police are appealing to find a wanted Torfaen man who was jailed for harassment and has now breached his licence conditions.
Corey Rawlings from Torfaen received a 6-month sentence for harassment.
The 31-year-old has now breached his licence conditions after being released from prison in August and is being recalled to prison.
Gwent Police are appealing for anything with information to come forward.
“If you have any information that could help, please call 101, quoting 2300286778, or send us a direct message on social media.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
