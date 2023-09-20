Corey Rawlings from Torfaen received a 6-month sentence for harassment.

The 31-year-old has now breached his licence conditions after being released from prison in August and is being recalled to prison.

Gwent Police are appealing for anything with information to come forward.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for information to find Corey Rawlings from Torfaen.

“The 31-year-old received a 6-month sentence for harassment but breached his licence conditions after being released from prison in August. He’s now been recalled to prison.

“If you have any information that could help, please call 101, quoting 2300286778, or send us a direct message on social media.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”