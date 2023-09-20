Eleven south Wales restaurants have been shortlisted for the 2023 Asian Curry Awards.
The awards, dubbed the "Curry Oscars", cover the complete range of Asian and Oriental cuisines with a number of awards for grabs in various categories.
More than 200 restaurants from across the UK have made the shortlist, which will be whittled down to a top 100 thanks to a public vote with the eventual finalists to be selected from there.
Finalists will be then assessed by a panel of judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), who will determine category winners.
Judges from the ACF are currently visiting the candidates to determine the overall category winners for the 2023 Asian Curry Awards.
Asian Catering Federation (ACF) Chairman Yawar Khan, said: "We’re seeing some remarkable innovation by pioneering restaurateurs, adapting to challenging trading conditions and more sophisticated customer preferences."
The winners will be announced at a gala dinner at Grosvenor House in London on Sunday, November 19.
Welsh restaurants shortlisted for the Asian Curry Awards 2023
The Welsh restaurants shortlisted in the Asian Curry Awards 2023 are:
- Anna Loka, Cardiff
- Bangla, Bangor
- Bayleaf Bangladeshi Express Kitchen, Risca, Newport
- Black Peppers, Wrexham
- Ijazz, Wrexham
- Istanbul, Swansea
- Jashaan, Cardiff
- Maahis, Wrexham
- Vegetarian Food Studio, Cardiff
- Tiffin Rasoi, Barry
- The Grand Sultan, Port Talbot
- Spice Plus, Pontyclun
- Sheesh Mahal, Llanelli
- Shampan Indian Restaurant, Cowbridge
- SBEIS@347, Bangor
- Red Mango, Powys
- Red Fort Caerleon, Caerleon, Newport
You can vote for your favorite restaurant by visiting the Asian Curry Awards website and visiting the shortlist page.
