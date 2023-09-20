The awards, dubbed the "Curry Oscars", cover the complete range of Asian and Oriental cuisines with a number of awards for grabs in various categories.

More than 200 restaurants from across the UK have made the shortlist, which will be whittled down to a top 100 thanks to a public vote with the eventual finalists to be selected from there.

Finalists will be then assessed by a panel of judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), who will determine category winners.

Judges from the ACF are currently visiting the candidates to determine the overall category winners for the 2023 Asian Curry Awards.

Asian Catering Federation (ACF) Chairman Yawar Khan, said: "We’re seeing some remarkable innovation by pioneering restaurateurs, adapting to challenging trading conditions and more sophisticated customer preferences."

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner at Grosvenor House in London on Sunday, November 19.

You can vote for your favourite restaurant in the Asian Curry Awards by visiting their website. (Image: Getty Images)

Welsh restaurants shortlisted for the Asian Curry Awards 2023

Eleven restaurants from south Wales have been shortlisted for the Asian Curry Awards 2023.

Then include Bayleaf Bangladeshi Express Kitchen (Risca), Tiffin Rasoi (Barry), Red Fort Caerleon (Caerleon) and The Grand Sultan (Port Talbot).

The Welsh restaurants shortlisted in the Asian Curry Awards 2023 are:

Anna Loka, Cardiff

Bangla, Bangor

Bayleaf Bangladeshi Express Kitchen, Risca, Newport

Black Peppers, Wrexham

Ijazz, Wrexham

Istanbul, Swansea

Jashaan, Cardiff

Maahis, Wrexham

Vegetarian Food Studio, Cardiff

Tiffin Rasoi, Barry

The Grand Sultan, Port Talbot

Spice Plus, Pontyclun

Sheesh Mahal, Llanelli

Shampan Indian Restaurant, Cowbridge

SBEIS@347, Bangor

Red Mango, Powys

Red Fort Caerleon, Caerleon, Newport

You can vote for your favorite restaurant by visiting the Asian Curry Awards website and visiting the shortlist page.