The police are monitoring an area in Monmouthshire after a donkey died from a dog attack.

Honey, an eight-year-old rescue, was cruelly attacked in the evening/ early hours of 9 and 10 September in Undy leaving her owners ‘distraught.’

Gwent Police has now confirmed that they received a report of a donkey being attacked by a dog.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We did have a report of a donkey being attacked by a dog sometime between the evening of Saturday 9 and the morning of Sunday 10 September.

“Our rural crime team is aware and will monitor for any other further reports in the area.”

Owner Luke Petters-Rich, who has rescued 12 donkeys and horses, found Honey on Sunday morning, 10 August with puncture wounds on either leg with friction burns down her back.

Honey was an eight-year-old rescue donkey (Image: Luke Petters-Rich)

Sadly, Honey was put down on Monday 12 August after she went into septic shock.

Mr Petters-Rich said: “All along her back was friction burns and she had puncture wounds on either leg from a dog, this was confirmed by the vet.

“We had to put her down even though she was fighting all the way as she went into septic shock.

Gwent Police is to monitor for any other further reports in the area (Image: Luke Petters-Rich)

“She had three injections into the heart and one into the main artery which is enough to take down four horses.

“This meant that even the euthanasia process was a struggle, as her heart wasn’t strong enough to pump the drug through her body.

Luke Petters-Rich (Image: Luke Petters-Rich)



“She spent her final hours separated from her 10 rescue sisters with only her best friend and keepers for comfort.



“Fortunately, Honey’s kind, warm nature meant she was the only victim as she stood to protect her sisters, which just hurts my heart even more as it says everything about her character.

“She was surrounded by stock fencing, electrical fence tape yet the attack still took place.”

Mr Petters-Rich saved Honey three years ago from a market near Brecon where he stopped her from becoming a coat in France due to her unusual colouring and believes if he had been told of the attack Honey may have been saved.