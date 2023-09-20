Bailey Colclough, 18, from Newport sped at 60mph through residential streets, travelled on the wrong side of the road and ignored red lights in a Skoda Fabia car.

David Pinnell, prosecuting, said the pursuit started when officers spotted the defendant on Monnow Way in the Bettws area of the city.

Colclough was doing 80mph on Malpas Road in a 40mph zone and carried on going despite two police cars chasing him with blue lights flashing and sirens blazing.

The pursuit was stood down as they followed him over Newport Town Bridge as it was deemed to be too dangerous for them to continue.

“The defendant was spotted again on Clarence Road and he went through a red light," Mr Pinnell said.

“He was speeding at 60mph in a 30mph zone in a residential area.

“His vehicle was stung twice by a police stinger which deflated its tyres.

“But the defendant carried on driving down Chepstow Road on the wrong side of the road before officers boxed him in and he was arrested.”

Inside the car they found four bags of cocaine, three bags of cannabis and 0.2g of crack cocaine, the city’s crown court was told.

Colclough, of Brabazon Road, Rogerstone, Newport admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He also admitted possession of a class A drug and possession of a class B drug.

The offences occurred during the early hours of the morning of Friday, July 28.

Colclough was in breach of a community order and banned from driving at the time after he was convicted of failing to provide a specimen.

Gareth Williams asked the court to take into account his client’s young age and the fact he had been in custody since his arrest.

The judge, Recorder Simon Hughes, told the defendant: “You’ve never had a driving licence and you were disqualified from driving at the material time.

“You made a deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road and your offending was prolonged and persistent.”

Colclough was sent to a young offender institution for eight months.