The Stute Café opened earlier this month and is the latest catering venue put forward by the Blaenau Gwent Social Services Community Options team.

The aim of the café is to provide adults with disabilities opportunities to secure work placements as part of the daily activities on offer.

It will also give the catering students an opportunity to develop invaluable life, social and future work skills within the world of catering and hospitality.

Social services community options manager, Mary Welch, said: “This exciting venture has given us an opportunity to work with a community group in Blaina so that we can breathe life into one of our historic Blaenau Gwent buildings alongside showcasing the catering talents of the staff within social care and importantly offering much needed work placements to those who access our support.

“This initiative has built on the development work we have already done within the Blaenau Gwent Community Meals Service, where we are offering afternoon teas and light snacks for delivery with traditional lunches for those people who are unable to prepare their own meals.”

Cabinet Member for Social Services, Cllr Leslie Trollope said: “I am delighted to see council and community partnership projects within Social Care.

“This way of working is critical in giving people who access social care services an opportunity to develop skills for life, alongside increasing their opportunities for future employment – hopefully this will be the first of many similar projects in Blaenau Gwent. I can’t wait to visit the Café and try out their delicious cakes.”

The Stute Café within Blaina Institute will offer delicious home baked produce and other lunch products.

Their opening hours are Tuesday to Friday 9am to 4pm. They officially opened on Tuesday, September 5 and are planning a formal launch party for early October.

The Stute Café can be found at the Blaina Institute, High Street, Blaina, NP13 3BN.