The Welsh Parliament, commonly known as the Senedd, makes laws for Wales, agrees on Welsh taxes and holds the Welsh Government to account.

It is a democratically elected body - voted for by the public - with its members representing the interests of Wales and its people.

When is the next election in Wales?





A Senedd election will normally be held on the first Thursday in May, every five years, according to the Welsh Parliament website.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will step down at the next election. (Image: Getty Images)

The last election was held on May 6, 2021.

The next Welsh Parliament/Senedd election will take place on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

The next Welsh election will see First Minister Mark Drakeford step down from the Senedd.

Mr Drakeford revealed last month he plans to leave the Senedd, where he currently represents the Cardiff West constituency, at the next election.

According to the BBC, the Welsh First Minister said: “It’s important to have a refresh.

I think it is difficult for those who will be doing the work in the future to have people like me sitting behind them.

"I don’t want to do that."

Mr Drakeford added: “I’m not going to be a Member of the Senedd after 2026 but I am not going to step back from the debate or stop thinking about Wales’ future.”