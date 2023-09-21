JOSHUA WILLIAMS, 20, of Stamford Court, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to taking a Suzuki motorbike without consent in Cwmbran between July 22 and July 25.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

TEKA WALLACE, 28, of Teynes, Coed Eva, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 41 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 micrograms of breath on Henllys Way on February 19.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

GARIN JOSEPH JONES, 24, of Ty Isaf Park Road, Pontymister, Risca was banned from driving for six months for using a hand-held mobile telephone on Cardiff Road, Newport on February 25.

He must pay £385 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROBIN BENGER, 35, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for two weeks after he admitted being in breach of a criminal behaviour order by being on Commercial Street on September 16.

MORE NEWS: Teenage driver caught by police after high-speed chase through city streets

TAYLA JOHN DAVIES, 25, of Clos Y Fran, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on March 19.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHN GIBBON, 32, of Commercial Road, Newport was fined £650 after he admitted assault by beating on March 21.

He must pay a £260 surcharge and £85 costs.

STUART JOHN DAVIES, 39, of Meadow Lane, Abergavenny must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on March 18.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DUNCAN ROBERT LAW, 45, of Penylan Road, Bassaleg, Newport was banned from driving for 14 days for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 in Rhiwderin on January 28.

He must pay £584 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LOUISE LEDDINGTON, 36, of Bryn Coch, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4257 at Merthyr Road, Caerphilly on March 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

TERENCE MICHAEL STARR, 68, of Linden Close, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 at Pwllmeyric on March 17.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.