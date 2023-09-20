Lilly Holland, 14, of Penycraig, was last seen at Pontypridd train station at about 10:45am on Friday, September 15.

A statement from Gwent Police, issued Wednesday, September 20, reads: "We’re appealing for information to find for 14-year-old Lilly Holland who has been reported as missing.

"The teenager, from Penycraig, was last seen at Pontypridd train station on Friday 15 September, at about 10.45am.

"She is described as 5’1” tall, of a small build with blonde shoulder length hair.

"When she was last seen she was wearing blue cycling shorts, a blue top, white socks and white trainers.

"It’s believed she could be in the Cwmbran area where she has contacts.

"If you have any information that could help, please call us on 101, quoting 2300313856, or you can direct message us on social media."