St Marks Day Service in Newport supports autistic adults to develop their skills and confidence in daily livings skills, vocational activities and accessing the community.

The National Autistic Society (NAS) made the decision to close the service, giving the final date of December 8, 2023.

NAS apoligised for taking the decision to close the centre saying they 'had no other choice.'

The Argus went to a public meeting held by parents whose children use the service to discuss their concerns and how they are going to fight to try and save the centre.

Worried parent Owain Davies said those who use the service and their families have been ‘abandoned’ and the closure of the service will be ‘life changing.’

In response Newport City Council said: "The National Autistic Society wrote to all councils in Wales in April demanding an average fee increase of 36 per cent and gave a June deadline for providers to agree to the rise."

The council say all clients have been allocated a social worker and arrangements for alternative provision are taking place.

Mr Davies said: “Everybody that uses this service needs it and they have such complex needs.

“There is a big chance that you won’t get back all the experts that work here because they will have to get new jobs.

“We have had to fight to get our children into this service and now we are going to have to fight to save it.

“My daughter has been going here for years and lives will be massively affected if it closes.

“She has such complex needs and is somewhat stable because of the service but if it does close it will be completely life changing and she will be dosed up on medication.”

Karen Barter said she ‘wont stop fighting until the centre is saved.’

Ms Barter said: “We’ve just got my son stable with the help of the centre, they know what makes these young adults tick. My son will be ill if they close.

“We are all devastated, we’ve fought all their lives. When your told you’ve got a child who isn’t the same, you’re fighting for health, education, and funding. Services for the disabled and the elderly are easy targets to cut.

“I’m tired of fighting, and I won’t stop until the service is saved. I’m cross and upset. Autism is so cruel.

“If anything happens to my son, I will name Newport council responsible. Anxiety and depression levels will go through the roof.”

Rehna Taqvi said during lockdown her daughter was ‘depressed’ and now she arrives at the centre with a ‘big smile on her face.’

Whilst Claire Jenkins believes some parents will be forced to give up their jobs to look after their loved ones.

Ms Jenkins said: “I wouldn’t be able to work without the day service, many carers will have to give up their jobs if the centre closes.

“The service gives Dom, my son, a purpose and they teach him so many valuable skills. He goes swimming, cooking and massively helps his behaviour,

“I am worried his behaviour will start again if the service closes.”

Ms Jenkins’ partner Ben Hollingsworth said the decision to close the service is ‘cruel.’

Mr Hollingsworth said: “Emotions are running high. We are not going down without a fight

“You won’t find these services anywhere else. We are going to look at the moral and legal obligations.

“My son needs this service, he’s 33, but he’s still a child inside

“This a reason for him and others to go out and it improves their mental and physical health which will deteriorate if it closes.

“It is a very cruel decision to shut down the service.”

The centre in Gold Tops, Newport, recently achieved accredited status by the National Autistic Society, who called the standards at the centre ‘excellent’ and is open between 9.30am and 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Speaking on the centre’s services, service manager Laura Baggus said: “St Marks Day service in Newport supports autistic adults to develop their skills and confidence in daily livings skills, vocational activities and accessing the community.

"The service was recently recognised as one of the leading providers of autism support, achieving its advance status.

“The service empowers the individuals to make their own decisions to gain greater independence in their lives, working with families the service builds a bespoke service design around the individual’s needs to support their development. The service provides lots of opportunities in line with curriculum areas, to support individual’s engagement, self-confidence and skill building.”

In response to the closure Newport City Council they are ‘disappointed that the society is not giving an accurate version of what has led to its decision.’

A spokesperson from Newport City Council said: “Newport City Council is working closely with the eight people who use the day service and their families following the society’s decision to close.

“All have been allocated a social worker and arrangements for alternative provision are taking place.

“We are very disappointed that the society is not giving an accurate version of what has led to its decision.

“The National Autistic Society wrote to all councils in Wales in April demanding an average fee increase of 36 per cent and gave a June deadline for providers to agree to the rise.

“The day service costs hundreds of pounds per week per individual, and for some people it is as much as £1,000 a week, so this represented a huge financial increase.

“Newport City Council was willing to negotiate and offered an increase of 12 per cent but was told it was 36 per cent or nothing.

“The society refused to provide any supporting documentation or any cost breakdown of why such a significant increase was justified.

“The National Autistic Society has made the decision to close the service. We understand that other councils are also in the same position as Newport given the financial demands made by the society.”

A spokesperson from NAS said they have spend 'years of underfunding of social care by central Government' and demand for this support 'is going up.'

Steven Rose, Interim Managing Director (Adult Services) at the National Autistic Society, said: “Like all providers of social care, we are facing huge challenges. Demand for the support we offer is going up, while the funding that councils have to fund it has not kept pace.

"Two select committees in Parliament have suggested an additional £7bn a year is needed for adult social care. Chronic underfunding of adult social care by the UK Government has meant staff wages not being able to keep up with comparable jobs, resulting in an increase in unfilled vacancies.

"Meanwhile, the cost of living squeeze that everyone faces applies equally to our charity, with rising energy and food bills. Because of this, many of our services are running at a deficit.

“Our priority is always the quality of the support that we deliver and keeping the autistic people who receive that support safe. However, within the current funding crisis in social care, it has become impossible for our charity to do this to a level that both we demand and that autistic people have a right to expect.

“We are not alone in facing these challenges, which are the result of years of underfunding of social care by central Government. This has placed enormous pressures on local authorities and providers like us.

“In an effort to save our services from closure, we have investigated all other options over many months, including securing additional funding from local authorities for the packages of support we deliver. But many councils do not have the funding themselves to pay any more.

"We’re sorry that our situation has reached the point that we must make some tough decisions, including the closure of our much-needed services. We cannot keep running services that are in deficit, because that would make our whole organisation financially unviable. We have to be sustainable as a charity if we are going to change people’s lives.

“We are deeply sorry to confirm that we are closing the Newport Autism Centre - St Marks Day Care. We are incredibly sad and sorry that we have to make this extremely difficult decision, but we have no other choice.

"The social care system is in crisis – and needs significant investment and reform by the UK Government to improve the lives of people who rely on it.

“We know this will be worrying for our staff and the autistic people and families we support through our many activities and services. Our priority is to support those groups as we navigate this period of change.”