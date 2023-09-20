After nearly a year of speculation, Newbridge Memo has finally been able to confirm the venue will feature in the fourth and final series of Netflix hit show Sex Education.

“They were here a year ago, last October, so it’s been a long time coming,” said venue manager Ally Gibson. “We can finally share the stills.”

The comedy-drama cast, which includes Emma Mackey and new Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa, were spotted in Ebbw Vale and Abergavenny around the same time last year.

“There was speculation at the time but we weren’t allowed to disclose what was being filmed,” Ms Gibson admitted.

“The response has been really, really positive, not just for the Memo, but that Newbridge itself has been used in a Netflix show.”

The Memo has a storied history, having once served films and entertainment to mining families across the South Wales Valleys.

In the present day, the team are able to offer an even broader range of entertainment, putting on live music performances, exercise classes and dances for the elderly.

Nearly 300 Facebook users have registered their interest in a Stereophonics tribute act on Saturday, October 14, and the Memo will be hosting Drag Race star Baga Chipz a month after that.

Manager Ms Gibson hopes the Sex Education lift can complete the venue’s recovery from the doldrums of Covid and maybe inspire further participation in the Memo's "pay what you can" performing arts classes.

“There’s loads going on and the venue is back up and running as it should be,” she said.

“The crew were so professional. When they came into the venue, they treated it like their own. They believed in the location. They loved the venue as much as we do.

“They treated our staff and our community incredibly and we absolutely loved having them here.”