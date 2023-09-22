Emily Westwood lives with her partner and children in Newport.

She also has 14-month-old pet XL Bully dog named Reign.

Despite a number of stories in the local and national press about the breed having been involved in horrific attacks on people, Ms Westwood maintains that "not all Bullies are bad".

She says she was aware of what she describes as the "XL Bully stigma", but says "every single Bully I have ever come across in my life has been super docile and soft".

She explained that Reign was added to her household thanks to another "amazing family" who had many children and "numerous" XL Bullies.

"We knew she was going to be a large dog so we were strict on her from the day we brought her home," she said.

"She has absolutely no food aggression, no treat or bone aggression."

Ms Westwood added that her dog had "never growled at another dog nor any human".

"Reign has been brought up in a family home with young children who adore each other," she said.

"She is my son’s best friend."

An impending ban on the XL Bully breed outlined by prime minister Rishi Sunak as being in the interest of public safety will, Ms Eastwood says, "destroy the families outings for the future".

"We are very out door people and we are constantly on long mountain or waterfall walks," she said.

"Reign is very driven by her ball, she is crazy for it.

"When she is out, she is always off the lead and playing fetch with her ball. We have had other dogs come and take her ball and she wouldn’t even blink an eye. "

Post-ban, Ms Eastwood said that Reign will have to be muzzled and kept on a lead.

"She has never known anything other than roaming free with the children and our spaniel Luca," she said.

"How unfair will it be to go on these walks, watching the children and other dogs play, while she is sat next to me muzzled and on a lead?

"We will be taking her joy away from her and I cannot see how she can enjoy life confined to the house or attached to a lead."

Ms Eastwood says she is "more than aware" of the dangers of an XL Bully, but "we firmly believe it’s on the people who bring them up and the environments they are in".

She said: "If this ban means neutering her and registering her then I am more than happy to comply.

"I just find it heart-breaking that she can no longer enjoy her life.

"There are so many loving bullies out there, they genuinely are big, soft and daft dogs who love children and other animals."