Natural Resources Wales issued the alert for the River Usk at 2:21pm on Wednesday, September 20, following an alert for the Wye, in Powys, which was issued at 8:46am.

The river level is rising at the Usk Town measuring station.

Millions are experiencing wet and windy weather after Hurricane Lee reached British shores from across the Atlantic.

“A period of adverse weather is affecting this region,” NRW said. “River Levels have responded to recent rainfall. Flooding of Low-lying land and roads is expected. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

The River Usk flood alert covers areas such as Abergavenny, Brynmawr, Usk, Caerleon, Crindau, Bettws, Langstone and Llanwern.

The river level has reached as high as 2.97m in Llandetty in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

For more information and advice, visit the NRW website here for the River Usk and here for the River Wye.