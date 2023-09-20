Junior Marquinne Norris, 43, from Pontypool was locked up for two counts of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

The handling stolen goods offence related to a Ford Fiesta which had been taken from a driveway in Bishop’s Cleeve near Cheltenham in May 2019.

Matthew Roberts, prosecuting: “The vehicle was seen at Broad Mead Park in Newport on June 21, 2019 bearing false plates.

“The evidence shows that this defendant was involved in this car with his DNA found on the inside of the vehicle.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the theft of the Fiesta was linked to his brother Georgie Norris, 38, from Cardiff and his partner in crime and Andrew Powell, 43, from Rhondda Cynon Taf.

They were jailed for 38 months and 16 months respectively earlier this year for stealing cars.

On June 23, 2022 Junior Marquinne Norris was spotted driving a stolen Audi through Pontypool, Usk and Newport.

He was arrested at a riverside after being tracked down by a police dog following a high-speed chase.

The defendant also tested positive for drug driving with the cocaine in his system.

His final offences occurred on March 11 when police were called after a Honda Jazz was reported stolen.

He was again chased by the police after they caught up with him at the wheel.

The defendant reversed into a patrol car and towards an officer after they boxed him in.

The judge, Recorder Jonathan Rees KC, said: “You caused him such a threat that he had to actually smash the window.

“But you still continued resisting and you were Tasered and you still persisted until officers managed to pull your arm out and handcuff you.”

Junior Marquinne Norris, of Trosnant Street, Pontypool pleaded guilty to all offences.

He has previous convictions for burglary, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and aggravated vehicle taking.

Adam Sharpe representing him said the former Tesco worker had wrestled with drug taking problems.

He added: "The defendant has greatly left himself down.”

Junior Marquinne Norris was jailed for four years and banned from driving for seven years.