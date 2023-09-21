The skatepark has always been popular, serving around 2,000 customers, as the only park of its kind, from Cornwall, Devon, London and beyond.

The news does not change owner Alan Cains’s plans to eventually move the skatepark into a larger venue. These plans have been in the pipeline since June.

Mr Cains announced the positive news on No Comply’s official Facebook page on Friday, September 8.

The post read: “I’ve agreed to stay in Friars Walk for six more months, with slightly increased costs, while we keep searching for a larger venue.

“The best way to support the skatepark is by using it. We’re taking private hire and party booking for the winter now and this really helps a lot, and it is great fun.”

It was always going to be likely that the skatepark would stay put for a while longer, with there being significant difficulty in finding a larger venue that would host it, as well as be profitable for the business.

The increased costs have meant that Mr Cains turned to crowdfunding to help secure No Comply’s immediate future.

At the conclusion of the crowdfunding on Friday, September 15, the original target of £6,500 had been smashed, with a total of £7,665 donated by 128 people in just 21 days.

Despite the official date for the end of the crowdfunding having passed, the page remains open for people to keep donating.

To show his gratitude to those who have helped keep No Comply alive, Mr Cains has organised a prize for everyone who donated.

The prizes have also been donated, with the selection including skateboards, trucks, wheels, t-shirts, a signed Ospreys shirt, art prints, and free skateboard lessons.

Mr Cains said on Facebook: “I really couldn’t do this without your help. This Skatepark belongs to the people whose donated through crowdfunder.

“I’m just the nutter who’s trying their best to run it for you. I’m keen for more people to join the team to make this project bigger and better.”

There is hope that there will be more people coming in as the weather worsens and the nights begin to draw in, with Mr Cains noting that last weekend “was mega busy for the first time in ages”.

The funding will also allow the skatepark to be open for longer during the late autumn and winter, including on Mondays from 10.30-1.30pm and Thursdays and Fridays from 10-1.30pm.

Although the skatepark’s long-term future is still uncertain, it is very clear how much the local community values No Comply and they will be no doubt pleased to see it remain in Friars Walk over the festive period and into the new year.