Hundreds of Wetherspoon pubs across the UK will be offering beer for as low as £2.25 for two weeks next month as part of its autumn real-ale festival.
The real-ale festival and will feature 30 ales, with five international brewers - from the likes of USA, South Africa and the Czech Republic - and 25 ales new to Wetherspoon.
Prices will vary at certain pubs but Wetherspoon's confirmed 102 venues across the UK will be serving pints of its festival beer for £2.25.
A further 424 pubs will be offering the festival pints for £2.45, with 135 venue selling the beers for £2.55.
When is Wetherspoon's real-ale festival (and when can I get a cheap pint)?
Wetherspoon’s autumn real-ale festival returns to pubs across the UK next month.
The real-ale festival will run from Wednesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 22.
It is during this 12-day festival you will be able to find the £2.25 pints at selected Wetherspoon pubs.
Pints available at Wetherspoon pubs for £2.25
Wetherspoon's real-ale festival will feature 30 ales which will be available for under £3 in most pubs across the UK - with 102 venues serving pints for £2.25.
The beers available as part of its 12-day festival are:
- Purity Bunny Hop 3.4% ABV (Purity Brewery, Warwickshire)
- Rudgate Vanilla Mild 3.6% (Rudgate Brewery, North Yorkshire)
- Acorn 2 Decades 4.0% (Acorn Brewery, South Yorkshire)
- Adnams Nut Brown 4.0% (Adnams Brewery, Suffolk)
- Black Sheep Finisher 4.0% (Black Sheep Brewery, North Yorkshire)
- Brewster’s Krafty Kiwi 4.0% (Brewster’s Brewery, Lincolnshire.)
- Steel & Oak Easy Stout 4.0% (Steel & Oak Brewing, British Columbia, Canada)
- Inveralmond Ossian Oatmeal Stout 4.1% (Inveralmond Brewery, Perthshire)
- Hook Norton Autumn Ways 4.2% (Hook Norton Brewery, Oxfordshire)
- Evan Evans Challenger 4.3% (Evan Evans Brewery, Carmarthenshire)
- Maxim Slovenian Pale Ale 4.3% (Maxim Brewery, County Durham)
- Batemans Combined Harvest 4.4% (Batemans Brewery, Lincolnshire)
- Castle Rock Phoenix Tears 4.5% (Castle Rock Brewery, Nottinghamshire)
- Harviestoun Broken Dial 4.5% (Harviestoun Brewery, Clackmannanshire)
- Robinsons Fear Of The Dark 4.5% (Robinsons Brewery, Cheshire)
- St Austell Average Joe! 4.5% (St Austell Brewery, Cornwall)
- Zululand Zulu Blonde 4.5% (Zululand Brewery, Eshowe, South Africa)
- Conwy Kashmir IPA 4.8% (Conwy Brewery, Conwy)
- Salopian The Murmurings of a Lost Leviathan 4.8% (Salopian Brewery, Shropshire)
- Shepherd Neame Cracklewick 4.8% (Shepherd Neame Brewery, Kent)
- Yazoo Dos Perros 4.8% (Yazoo Brewing, Tennessee, USA)
- Titanic Cherry Porter 4.9% (Titanic Brewery, Staffordshire)
- Fyne Ales Quiet Shadows 5.0% (Fyne Ales, Argyll)
- Hogs Back Ratfink & Ripsnorter 5.0% (Hogs Back Brewery, Surrey)
- Joe’s Garage Bohemian Pale Ale 5.0% (Joe’s Garage Brewery, Plzeň, Czech Republic)
- Lancaster Harlequin 5.0% (Lancaster Brewery, Lancashire)
- Thornbridge Hubble 5.2% (Thornbridge Brewery, Derbyshire)
- Elgood’s Warrior 5.5% (Elgood’s Brewery, Cambridgeshire)
- New Realm Hoptropolis IPA 6.0% (New Realm Brewing, Georgia, USA)
- Wychwood King Goblin 6.6% (Wychwood Brewery, Oxfordshire)
Among the festival collection are vegan and gluten-free beers.
Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the Wetherspoon venues across the country as part of the festival magazine or a digital version will also be available on the app and Wetherspoon website.
All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here