The real-ale festival and will feature 30 ales, with five international brewers - from the likes of USA, South Africa and the Czech Republic - and 25 ales new to Wetherspoon.

Prices will vary at certain pubs but Wetherspoon's confirmed 102 venues across the UK will be serving pints of its festival beer for £2.25.

A further 424 pubs will be offering the festival pints for £2.45, with 135 venue selling the beers for £2.55.

Hundreds of Wetherspoon pubs will be offering pints of beer for under £3 next month. (Image: PA)

When is Wetherspoon's real-ale festival (and when can I get a cheap pint)?





Wetherspoon’s autumn real-ale festival returns to pubs across the UK next month.

The real-ale festival will run from Wednesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 22.

It is during this 12-day festival you will be able to find the £2.25 pints at selected Wetherspoon pubs.

Pints available at Wetherspoon pubs for £2.25

Wetherspoon's real-ale festival will feature 30 ales which will be available for under £3 in most pubs across the UK - with 102 venues serving pints for £2.25.

There will be 30 ales available as part of Wetherspoon's autumn real-ale festival in October 2023. (Image: JD Wetherspoon)

The beers available as part of its 12-day festival are:

Purity Bunny Hop 3.4% ABV (Purity Brewery, Warwickshire)

Rudgate Vanilla Mild 3.6% (Rudgate Brewery, North Yorkshire)

Acorn 2 Decades 4.0% (Acorn Brewery, South Yorkshire)

Adnams Nut Brown 4.0% (Adnams Brewery, Suffolk)

Black Sheep Finisher 4.0% (Black Sheep Brewery, North Yorkshire)

Brewster’s Krafty Kiwi 4.0% (Brewster’s Brewery, Lincolnshire.)

Steel & Oak Easy Stout 4.0% (Steel & Oak Brewing, British Columbia, Canada)

Inveralmond Ossian Oatmeal Stout 4.1% (Inveralmond Brewery, Perthshire)

Hook Norton Autumn Ways 4.2% (Hook Norton Brewery, Oxfordshire)

Evan Evans Challenger 4.3% (Evan Evans Brewery, Carmarthenshire)

Maxim Slovenian Pale Ale 4.3% (Maxim Brewery, County Durham)

Batemans Combined Harvest 4.4% (Batemans Brewery, Lincolnshire)

Castle Rock Phoenix Tears 4.5% (Castle Rock Brewery, Nottinghamshire)

Harviestoun Broken Dial 4.5% (Harviestoun Brewery, Clackmannanshire)

Robinsons Fear Of The Dark 4.5% (Robinsons Brewery, Cheshire)

St Austell Average Joe! 4.5% (St Austell Brewery, Cornwall)

Zululand Zulu Blonde 4.5% (Zululand Brewery, Eshowe, South Africa)

Conwy Kashmir IPA 4.8% (Conwy Brewery, Conwy)

Salopian The Murmurings of a Lost Leviathan 4.8% (Salopian Brewery, Shropshire)

Shepherd Neame Cracklewick 4.8% (Shepherd Neame Brewery, Kent)

Yazoo Dos Perros 4.8% (Yazoo Brewing, Tennessee, USA)

Titanic Cherry Porter 4.9% (Titanic Brewery, Staffordshire)

Fyne Ales Quiet Shadows 5.0% (Fyne Ales, Argyll)

Hogs Back Ratfink & Ripsnorter 5.0% (Hogs Back Brewery, Surrey)

Joe’s Garage Bohemian Pale Ale 5.0% (Joe’s Garage Brewery, Plzeň, Czech Republic)

Lancaster Harlequin 5.0% (Lancaster Brewery, Lancashire)

Thornbridge Hubble 5.2% (Thornbridge Brewery, Derbyshire)

Elgood’s Warrior 5.5% (Elgood’s Brewery, Cambridgeshire)

New Realm Hoptropolis IPA 6.0% (New Realm Brewing, Georgia, USA)

Wychwood King Goblin 6.6% (Wychwood Brewery, Oxfordshire)

Among the festival collection are vegan and gluten-free beers.



Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the Wetherspoon venues across the country as part of the festival magazine or a digital version will also be available on the app and Wetherspoon website.



All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.