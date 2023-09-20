THE SEVERN BRIDGE has returned to usual working order after lane closures and speed restrictions due to extreme weather over the past two days.
The M48 Severn Bridge closed in both directions yesterday morning, Tuesday, September 19, as the aftermath of Hurricane Lee unleashed heavy wind and rain on many parts of the UK.
Speed restrictions were imposed on the M4 from junction 22 (Pilning/Prince of Wales Bridge) to junction 30 (Cardiff Gate) due to poor driving conditions.
Restrictions were later limited to the stretch of the M4 between junction 23 (Rogiet) and the Prince Of Wales Bridge.
This morning, Natural Resources Wales issued a flood alert for the River Wye, and another followed for the River Usk in the afternoon.
