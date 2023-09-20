The petition, started by Mark Baker, calls for the Welsh Government to “rescind and remove the disastrous 20mph law”.

More than 9 per cent of Welsh voters have backed the petition online.

You can read about the 20mph legislation and record-breaking Senedd petition here.

Just three days after 20mph became the default on restricted roads on Sunday, September 17, the petition has picked up more than 300,000 signatures – far exceeding the 10,000 needed for the Petitions Committee in Cardiff Bay to consider it for debate.

By comparison, the Welsh Conservatives, the second biggest party after the 2021 Senedd elections, received 289,802 constituency votes.

It is the most-signed petition in Senedd history, with more than four times the support of the second – a petition calling for the sale of “non-essential” items in supermarkets during Wales’ firebreak lockdown.

Welsh Conservative MS for South Wales East Laura Anne Jones MS has said the petition’s popularity shows the “public outrage” towards the policy, which supporters say will reduce the number of people injured and killed on the roads and make Welsh communities better places to live.

“For this many people to sign a petition within such a short space of time highlights the extent of public outrage towards Labour’s disastrous policy,” Ms Jones said.

“Labour and Plaid Cymru have refused to listen to public opinion and are continuing to wage their anti-worker, anti-road and anti-motorist agenda. Labour can still U-turn on this disastrous rollout and deliver what Wales wants by scrapping blanket 20mph zones across Wales.

“With little to no consultation from the public, the people of Wales are using this petition to send a clear message to Labour in Cardiff Bay. I fully support them in this endeavour.”

Speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday, September 19, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the record-breaking petition would not inspire a U-turn, citing the "human stories" behind the decision to reduce road speeds.

The Welsh Government has been approached for comment.