The Crimewatch presenter was killed on her front doorstep in London in 1999.

Her murderer has never been found.

Although Barry George was convicted in 2001, he was later acquitted of the crime and released in 2008.

Now, Who Killed Jill Dando? on Netflix is set to answer new questions and include conversations with both detectives and Jill's loved ones.

At the time of her murder, Jill was engaged to Alan Farthing, here is everything you need to know about Jill's former fiancé before the Netflix show.

Who is Alan Farthing, Jill Dando's former fiancé?





Born in Winchester, Alan is a gynaecologist who, according to the King Edward VII's Hospital website, specialises in complex surgery.

Additionally, he is one of the UK's most experienced laparoscopic (keyhole) surgeons.

Alan became a doctor in 1986 after qualifying from Georges Hospital Medical School later working at a number of hospitals including Hammersmiths, Guys and training in Australia.

In 1997, Alan met Jill Dando and the pair were later engaged in January 1999, four months before Jill's death in April.

Following Jill's murder, Alan spoke to the BBC describing his fiancee as 'beautiful': "I cannot believe what has happened, I cannot understand what has happened, I do not think for one moment what could go through somebody's mind when they do such a thing to a beautiful, caring and well-meaning person."

Jill Dando. (Image: PA)

Where is Alan Farthing now?





Alan Farthing is now the Head of Department at the Gynaecological Cancer at Imperial College Hospitals NHS Trust.

He has since completed research into the "relationship between the Human papilloma virus and cervical cancer" according to King Edward VII's Hospital website.

Adding that he is also interested in the treatments for "fertility preservation for young patients with gynaecological cancer."

Did Alan Farthing work with the Royal Family?





As one of the leaders in his field, he became the surgeon-gynaecologist for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

He also was a member of the team that oversaw the birth of the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's three children.