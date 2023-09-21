Housebuilders Redrow obtained planning permission to fell the trees at the Parc Elisabeth estate in Allt-yr-yn two years ago.

The company’s construction director for south Wales said that the site’s ground and technical requirements left them “no choice” but to give the trees the axe.

Resident Kevin Draper, 40, and his family moved into St Mark’s Crescent in 2016.

He claims that, as recently as July, a site manager visited the estate and offered “complete assurance” that the trees would remain.

“So last week, when they came and felled the trees, it was a bit of a shock,” he said. “They did most of it in one day.

“It’s gone from a private garden, with four children who are playing all the time, to what now feels like a mess with multiple properties encroaching on our space."

The Redrow website says Parc Elisabeth "blends the best of past and present" in a charming, characterful area, with "elegance" that complements Newport's status as the first city to host a royal visit from Queen Elizabeth II.

“Trees are the only solution. They offered homes to wildlife and helped with drainage, which is a huge problem on new-build estates," Mr Draper said.

“Now it will take years to replace them and we are left with an ugly concrete jungle.”

Queen’s Hill residents raised concerns about their privacy in 2021 after the council granted permission for 76 new homes on the former Newport High School site.

Faheem Pervez, 39, has contacted Redrow about what he felt was a lack of communication and consultation about the trees.

“They’re doing work in the lane,” said Mr Pervez. “If there’s a six-foot builder, they can see everything we’re doing in the garden. It’s been handled very poorly and we’ve had no chance to plant our own trees or sort the privacy problem.”

Redrow has since provided temporary barriers for Mr Pervez.

Tim Sexton, Construction Director for south Wales, said: “Planning consent for the removal of the trees was granted by Newport City Council in August 2021.

“We always prefer to leave trees where possible but the make-up of the ground on-site, the boundary requirements and the technical conditions set out by the National House Building Council (NHBC) mean that we had no choice other than to instruct specialist contractors to carry out the felling in this instance.”