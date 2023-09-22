Michael Evans, 60, from Pontypool, admitted taking an unknown amount of wood from Newport timber merchants Premier Forest Products.

The defendant, of Park Gardens, Penygarn, committed the offence more than four years ago on March 7, 2019.

Evans was fined £769 at Newport Magistrates' Court.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £77 victim surcharge.