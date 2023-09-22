A MAN has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to stealing from his employer.
Michael Evans, 60, from Pontypool, admitted taking an unknown amount of wood from Newport timber merchants Premier Forest Products.
The defendant, of Park Gardens, Penygarn, committed the offence more than four years ago on March 7, 2019.
Evans was fined £769 at Newport Magistrates' Court.
MORE NEWS: Notorious criminal jailed for driving offences and handling stolen goods
He must also pay £85 costs and a £77 victim surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel