Matthew John Morris sent in this picture of Blossom in her little house with her mouse friend

Nichola Davies shared this picture of her "tripod" cat thinking he's King of the Jungle. He is missing a back leg.

Jamie Johnson shared this picture of Tiggy recreating a Buddha pose

Jack Guard sent in this picture of Gideon

Nina Salt shared this picture of Guto enjoying the small luxuries of life

Laura Stanton sent in this picture of Buzz and Sparkle who have both just turned 14

Tracey Houghton shared this picture of Penny "helping" put the bedsheets on

Gemma Parsons sent in this picture of Timmy laying in the shade with his new snail friend

Sarah Kirsteins shared this picture of Patch, 14, and one-year-old Bella

Roslynne Eaton sent in this picture of Sapphire exhausted after a hard day in the garden