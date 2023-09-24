Gav, aged 56, from Rogerstone, who is dad to a 14-year-old daughter and is living with a terminal condition, has donated £5,000 to Newport-based St David's Hospice Care in recognition of their work.

The former financial services project manager, who was forced to give up work as his condition worsened, believes making the donation to the hospice is the very least that he can do.

Gav said: "I am currently suffering with terminal liver failure. The condition was managed with medication for a number of years but it deteriorated approximately two years ago.

"My only option now is to have a transplant, for which I was not listed in November due to other medical complications. Currently I am in a palliative care state at home.

"I have received such marvellous care from the hospice both at home and also at the day hospice in Malpas. They're excellent. Everyone I have met seems to really care about their patients.

"I was simply flabbergasted when I learned that all the services that the hospice provides are completely free to end users like me, so I really wanted to do what I could to help.

"The hospice has provided me with major assistance in terms of sorting out medication, prescriptions and the like. The confidence of having that safety net of St David's Hospice Care helps to relieve stress."

Gav, single dad to 14-year-old daughter Darcy, said: "I'd previously known little or nothing about St David's and what they do. I think that's the way it is with these kind of places. It's only when there is a need that you find out what's available. They are marvellous.

"I have received amazing emotional and practical assistance from them. The reflexology service that I've had showed excellent results.

"The hospice has also been able to offer assisted living services in my home, such as raising furniture and alterations in the bathroom, which have been very beneficial.

"The hospice has ensured that my mobility and independence have been maintained offering me a far higher quality of life. They have all been excellent. Allowing me freedom and dignity is priceless."

Concerned parent Gav said: "It's my daughter, Darcy, that I really feel for. She is having a particularly difficult and tough time, dealing with all of this on top of the everyday challenges that face today’s 14 year olds.

"I'm currently at home but would like to receive care during my final days at the hospice if a bed was to become available.

"I've donated this £5,000 to the hospice to be spent to assist those most needing support and care after I’m gone. I think it's the least that I can do."

Gav, who was referred to St David's Hospice Care by the Palliative Care Dept in the QE11 Hospital in Birmingham, says he is hoping a charity fund raising male voice choir concert can be arranged in his memory.

The dad has asked for any donations to be made to the hospice rather than flowers.

St David's Hospice Care chief executive Emma Saysell said:"We are so very to grateful to Gav for his tremendously generous donation. We wish him all the very best and are pleased that we are able to support him and his family.”