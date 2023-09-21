An international flight was forced to divert via Cardiff Airport due to a medical emergency which saw an air ambulance called.
Traffic monitors showed that an Aer Lingus flight from Bilbao to Dublin diverted to the capital at around 5.30pm yesterday, Wednesday 20 August.
The Welsh Air Ambulance team was at the scene for around two and a half hours.
A spokesperson from the Wales Air Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that the Wales Air ambulance attended an incident in the Cardiff area on Wednesday evening. (20/09/23).
“A team from Cardiff attended by air and arrived at scene at 17:31. Our involvement concluded at 20:01.”
The incident saw a person taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment.”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (20 September) shortly after 5:15pm to reports of a medical emergency at Cardiff International Airport. We sent one emergency ambulance, one duty operational manager and one advanced paramedic practitioner to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.
“One person was taken by road to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment.”
Aer Lingus and Cardiff Airport were both contacted for comment.
