UMME FARWA ALI, 27, of Harrow Road, Newport must pay £519 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on April 1.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

RUBY EMILY BURNISTON, 29, of Brecon Road, Abergavenny must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 40mph zone on the A465 at Pandy on March 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAULA CURTIS, 56, of Dan Y Graig Road, Risca must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Cwmbran on March 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MORE NEWS: Notorious criminal jailed for driving offences and handling stolen goods

LINDA EVANS, 75, of Llys Gwyrdd, Henllys, Cwmbran must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road on March 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN MARTYN GRIERSON, 56, of Newport Road, Trethomas, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on April 22.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS LEVI MAGOR, 24, of Primrose Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Ponthir Road, Caerleon, Newport on March 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KYAZIM BAYRAMALI MYUSLYUM, 59, of Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on March 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KARL OLSEN, 38, of Ilan Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £277 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A469 in Ystrad Mynach on February 28.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAKE THOMAS, 32, of Picton Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road on March 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DALE WARWICK, 49, of Keble Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 on Newport Road, Trethomas on March 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.