Council leader Lis Burnett last month accused the Barry Waterfront Consortium of breaking promises in its plans to develop 2,000 homes.

If the council’s aim to serve the consortium, made up of Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon Homes and Barratt Homes, with an injunction is successful, no homes will be sold at the site until the issues raised are resolved.

These include a lack of greens spaces, parks and footpaths which are supposed to be a part of the housing development.

The council also said roads on the site remain in a partially completed state.

Barry Waterfront Consortium said it remains committed to working alongside the council to complete the Barry Waterfront regeneration project to the highest standard as quickly as possible.

Following a recent public meeting where residents shared their concerns about the development, Cllr Burnett said: “The council has lost all patience with this group of developers after a string of broken promises and what appears to be complete indifference towards providing the community facilities they are responsible for.

“I hope now the message is finally getting through. We will be closely monitoring the situation at the waterfront to see if this is the case and remain committed to delivering the development that residents deserve.”

The council has previously taken action against the Waterfront Consortium to ensure the completion of shops, bars and restaurants and the new St Baruc School.

More than 100 residents of the Barry Waterfront housing development turned up to a public meeting on Monday, September 18, where the council’s chief executive, Rob Thomas, and other senior members of staff were also present.

Vale of Glamorgan Council ward member for Baruc, Councillor Mark Hooper, said he was pleased to hear that the council will be moving ahead with seeking an injunction, but said this should have been done months ago.

Cllr Hodges, who also lives on the development, said: “We were told by senior officers in September last year that legal action was their next step, and I subsequently called for action from the council leader at full council the same month. A year has been wasted.”

He later added: “The developers have run rings around the council to this point; they’ve treated us all as mugs.

“The very palpable anger that was felt at tonight’s meeting, told me clearly, it’s time for action not words.

“We all hope the promises we’ve heard from the council bosses turn into reality.”

Vale of Glamorgan Council said several areas of public space at the waterfront, including children’s play areas, need attention, as does land approved for a park at East Quay which currently contains a mound of earth.

A green area at the Cliff Top is still to be created, according to the local authority, which also claims the standard of open space in other areas is poor, with inadequate planting and little maintenance.

A spokesperson for the Barry Waterfront consortium said: “The consortium was not involved with the public meeting and any proposed legal action is the decision of the Vale of Glamorgan Council.

“We remain committed to working alongside the council to complete the Barry Waterfront regeneration project to the highest standard, as quickly as possible.

“We will continue to deliver this detailed programme of works — which has already been shared with the council and residents — and will provide regular progress updates to all parties involved via weekly updates and fortnightly meetings with the council.”