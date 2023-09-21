TFC who support manufacturing companies chose Ebbw Vale for their new site due to the towns links to the Midlands and all products will be sourced locally.

The company, which has over 60 years of experience, opened on the Rassau Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale on Wednesday, September 13.

The Sussex-based company plan to use the new site as a springboard to support manufacturers in South Wales.

A spokesperson from TFC said: “TFC has already and will continue to support local job creation and wealth in the region and it has already used a significant amount of local service providers to help with the setup of the new facility on the Rassau Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale.

“In the early stages the job creation opportunities are fairly limited as this is a new start up, however it plans to rapidly expand over the course of the next few years and a typical TFC branch of this size would normally employ around 15 – 20 people.

TFC chose Ebbw Vale for 2 reasons, one because of the excellent links to the Midlands and beyond following the creation of the new Heads of the Valley dual carriage way and secondly on the back of a major new contract that it won in the area it enabled the team to support them to source products locally, which they once procured from Germany.

“This enables the customer to reduce their carbon footprint, reduce their stock holding and ultimately become leaner, as TFC is providing a direct to point of use supply method via a returnable packaging solution.”

The company held an opening event on 13 September, Blaenau Gwent Councillor John Morgan, Executive Member for Generation and Economic Development, and Business and Innovation Manager from Blaenau Gwent County Council, Moe Forouzan attended the event.

The entire TFC Executive Team as well as its local employees also attended the opening event.