People who have worked in customer service - whether it's a supermarket giant or in a local shop - will know that it can sometimes be a challenge.

Supermarket workers often work long hours working on the tills, stalking shelves and helping with (sometimes difficult) shopper requests and they don't often get the thanks they deserve.

Despite the cliché, there are occasions when the customer isn't always right - and that reality is only too real for one Tesco employee.

One member of staff - having spent many years working in a Tesco store - has shared with The Mirror some of the things that workers would like to say to the customers they serve.

From long queues at the checkouts to the famous Tesco meal deal, here are 11 eye-opening revelations one Tesco employee shared.

1."I know it's three minutes until we open, but I can't unlock the doors just because you're standing there"

The Tesco employee explained to the publication: "You're early, that's great. But unfortunately, when we open at 7am, that means 7am.

"I'm sorry if it's raining, or you're cold. But looking at me with a face like thunder isn't going to speed this process up".

2. "Huffing and puffing in the queue won't make me go any quicker on the checkouts"

The staff member added: "I'm not deliberately going slow - it's just busy in here".

3. "We dread asking for someone's ID - and then finding out they're 30 anyway"

The Tesco worker advised: "Feel flattered I'm asking you to prove you're old enough to buy that bottle of vodka because I'm not doing it for fun".

4. "The Tesco fleeces are so incredibly comfortable"

The employee continued: "They aren't the most flattering items of clothing to wear, but they are amazingly warm in those chilly winter months".

5. "The frustration of people gathering around you as you knock 30p off a pack of mince"

They added: "Those yellow stickers are coming out, and its like shoppers can smell them a mile off".

6."The mindless game you play trying to squeeze another box of dolly mix on the shelf so you can finally get it out of the cage"

The staff member explained: "We all know those huge cages can get in the way, but getting the products off them is the real task".

7. "My lunch isn't a free Tesco meal deal, let me assure you"

The worker commented: "Going on lunch and finding yourself short of a few quid so you opt for that Tesco own-brand thick sliced bread that your managers generously left in the staff room".

8. "That sigh you give when a customer pleads with you to knock some pennies off"

The worker said: "The last box of 10-pack fish fingers has been opened - it's probably just a damaged box but hey, I'll knock 10 percent off to avoid the drama".

9. "The carrier bag charge is definitely not my fault"

Sharing with the publication, the employee added: "Rolling your eyes when a customer blames Tesco for the 30p plastic bag charge - I'm all for saving the planet but don't take it out on the messenger".

10. "Clocking onto loyal customers' routines"

The worker joked: "That's right, Barbara. I see you doing the weekly shop at 7pm every Wednesday. I saw you last week, and the week before that, and the week before that..."

11. "I hate the self-service tills more than you"

The Tesco employee continued: "And impatiently waving your product in front of the scanner isn't going to make my life any easier.

"I hold the power to unlock these bad boys, and the red light flashing above you has already told me you need my help".

Newsquest has approached Tesco for comment.