150 lucky customers could get their hands on previous generations of coveted devices - including the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The announcement comes as Apple launches the new iPhone 15 line up into stores from September 22.

The exciting tech edit is live from 10 am on Friday, September 22 and will be available on the eBay website until all 150 refurbished phones are sold out.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max rumor roundup:



- 6.1” and 6.7” sizes

- Dynamic Island

- Ultra-thin bezels + curved front glass

- Titanium frame

- Customizable Mute button (replaces Mute switch)

- Periscope lens with 6x optical zoom (only on Pro Max)

- A17 chip (3nm)

- 8GB… pic.twitter.com/Iq2nrd3Rkd — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) July 19, 2023

eBay customers can bag themselves a 99p refurbished iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more

The move comes as the online marketplace tries to highlight how much people can save by choosing refurbished phones over new contracts, especially in light of the current cost of living crisis.

eBay offers up to 50% off refurbished tech at any given time via its Refurbished Hub, the marketplace aims to save shoppers hundreds of pounds while still giving them that shiny new phone feeling.

All of the phones included in the deal have been expertly restored to 100% functionality by manufacturer-approved and eBay vetted and trusted seller idoodirect for quality assurance.

The devices also come with a one-year warranty for an extra piece of mind.

The offer also aims to highlight the amount of quality refurbished phones on the market amid a growing e-waste problem.

An estimated 5.3 billion mobile phones were thrown away last year, according to the international waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) forum.

All of the phones included in the deal have been expertly restored to 100% functionality by manufacturer-approved and eBay vetted and trusted seller idoodirect for quality assurance. ( PA/ Alamy) (Image: PA/ Alamy)

Mark Monte-Colombo, Head of Refurbished Technology at eBay UK says: “With so much hype around new phone launches at the moment we really want to show people that you can still get that ‘new phone upgrade feeling’ without breaking the bank by shopping refurbished.

"Not only do you save your hard earned cash but you can also help to extend the life of a phone which could otherwise end up in landfill - and you might even have a spare charger in the drawer - not something you can bank on with recently announced changes to certain handsets!”

Since there are only 150 refurbed phones up for grabs for 99p, competition is going to be fierce.

Those who don’t manage to get their hands on one of the 150 99p phones, can still make the most of a 20% discount across selected Android and Apple phones.

The discount runs from 10am on 22nd September until midnight on September 28 while stocks last.

All offers are subject to availability, with a maximum of one purchase per person using the discount code SAVINGS20.