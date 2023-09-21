Appearing at the Old Bailey this morning, September 21, Khalife, 21 created a nationwide manhunt earlier this month after escaping prison.

Now, Khalife has pleaded not guilty to escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth where he was on remand after being charged with terror offences earlier this year.

The former soldier appeared via video link from HMP Belmarsh at the Old Bailey to deny the charge.

He was seen wearing a blue and yellow sweatshirt, and said: “I am not guilty.”

Khalife is accused of escaping from prison on September 6 by allegedly strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery vehicle.

He was caught and arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on September 9 after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.

After being caught, Khalife appeared in court where his escape was detailed, as prosecutor Thomas Williams said the former soldier allegedly escaped on the underside of a food delivery vehicle.

Mr Williams said Khalife is accused of strapping himself to the lorry using “material which may have been from bed sheets”.