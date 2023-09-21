Take That signs were spotted on stadiums across the UK last night prompting excitement among fans they could be about to announce a new UK tour.
Take That performed at King Charles III's Coronation concert back in May and the British Summer Time Festival in June, but hasn't had a full UK since 2019.
The band - which consists of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - are set to release a new single - Windows on Friday (September 22).
🪟 WINDOWS 🪟— Take That (@takethat) September 20, 2023
We know you've been waiting for this: our new single is out on Friday 22nd September! 💙 Pre-save it now to hear an exclusive snippet: https://t.co/7EBlhNIQci pic.twitter.com/85TVByLHPy
Fans convinced Take That are set to announce UK tour
A Giant spotlight with the Take That band logo was projected onto stadiums/arenas across the UK last night.
The logo could be seen on stadiums including:
- Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
- St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
- Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
- Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
- Co-Op Live Arena, Manchester
- Riverside Stadium, Middlesborough
- City Ground Stadium, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire
September 20, 2023
Further fueling speculation of a Take That UK Tour are the "exciting announcements" the band is said to be making on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Friday.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Zoe Ball said: "THE BOYS ARE BACK it’s a @takethat #FriendsRoundFriday special this week make sure you’re listening to @BBCRadio2… exciting announcements to come @GaryBarlow | @OfficialMarkO | Howard Donald."
Fans are convinced the announcement on Friday will be a UK tour.
One person on X said: "So very excited about the boys tomorrow (Friday). It’s been forever!! They always give us such wonderful memories when they tour. Can’t wait xx."
Another person commented: "@takethat logos appearing all over Twitter right now on stadium pages hosting concerts."
While a third person simply said: "Tour!"
