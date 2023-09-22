Justin Heggie, 27, resisted arrest after a sergeant and a PC were called to Bargoed’s Wood Street last month.

Prosecutor David Thomas told Newport Magistrates' Court that the officers were subjected to “vile homophobic comments” by the drunken defendant.

Heggie of Glan Yr Afon, New Tredegar, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to two public order offences, being drunk and disorderly and resisting a constable in the execution of his duty.

These offences occurred on August 15.

MORE NEWS: Thug broke woman’s jaw after kicking her in the face at shopping centre

The defendant also admitted two counts of assault by beating against a woman on September 13 and being drunk and disorderly on the same date.

Heggie was jailed for four months.