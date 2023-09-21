The police launched a desperate appeal on Wednesday 19 September to find Kacie Bowden,13, who had been reported as missing.

The teenager from Pontypool has known links to both Cwmbran and Newport and also goes by the name of Kacie Hawkeswood-James.

At the time of her disappearance there was 'concern' for the teenager's safety.

The force issued an update today the 13-year-old had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “Kacie Bowden, 13, who had been reported as missing to police has now been found.

“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”