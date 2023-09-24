They are often regarded as a solid 'you know what you're going to get' choice for a meal, and who doesn't love some good pub grub or a pint with friends or family?

Wetherspoon pubs all have the same menu, however they don’t all have the same hygiene rating and appearance.

The Food Standards Agency rank businesses from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary, to five, meaning hygiene standards are very good.

The inspections are carried out by the relevant local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities.

Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

We have rounded up all the food hygiene ratings for Wetherspoon pubs across Gwent.

The John Wallace Linton: Food hygiene rating five

Located on 19-21 Cambrian Road, Newport this Wetherspoons was last inspected on January 20, 2022.

The food safety officer found that the management of food safety and hygienic food handling were very good.

Inside The John Wallace Linton (Image: Newsquest)

A rating of good was given to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.

The John Wallace Linton, in Newport, and The John Fielding, in Cwmbran, were some of the pubs that were awarded with a ‘platinum plus' rating by inspectors in the Loo of the Year awards.

The Godfrey Morgan: Food hygiene rating five

Newport’s Godfrey Morgan on 158 Chepstow Road was last inspected on June 29, 2022.

A rating of good was given to the hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.

The management of food safety was found to be very good.

The Kings Head: Food hygiene rating five

The King’s Head in Agincourt Square, Monmouth was last inspected on April 22, 2022.

A rating of very good was awarded to all levels assessed.



The Bell Hanger: Food hygiene rating five

Chepstow’s The Bell Hanger St Mary’s Street was last inspected on December8, 2022.

The cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building was inspected as being very good.

A rating of good was given to the hygienic food handling and management of food safety.

This rating may come as a shock as earlier this year a shocking video surfaced of the standards inside The Bell Hanger’s kitchen which included brown liquid on the floor, out of date food and mouldy cheese.

At the time a spokesperson from JD Wetherspoons said: “It is difficult to comment in detail on the photos due to a lack of context.”

The John Fielding: Food hygiene rating five

Located on 1 Caradoc Road, Cwmbran this Wetherspoon was last inspected on September 14, 2022.

The food safety officer found that the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building were of a good standard.

Outside The John Fielding (Image: JD Wetherspoon)

Management of food safety and hygienic food handling were both rewarded with a standard of very good.

The Sirhowy: Food hygiene rating five

The Sirhowy on High Street, Blackwood was last inspected on January 15, 2023

The management of the food safety was seen to be very good.

The Sirhowy on High Street, Blackwood (Image: JD Wetherspoon)

Whilst the hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building were given a rating of good.

At the time the rating was released The Sirhowy in High Street’s pub manager Sarah Davidson said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.”

The Pontlottyn: Food hygiene rating five

The Pontlottyn in Somerset Street, Abertillery was inspected on January 20, 2023.

The Pontlottyn, Abertillery (Image: JD Wetherspoons)

A rating of good was given to the three areas assessed.

The Olympia: Food hygiene rating five

The Olympia on Morgan Street in Tredegar was last inspected on September 13, 2022.

A rating of very good was awarded to the hygienic food handling.

The cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building and management of the food safety was seen to be of a good standard.

The Malcolm Uphill: Food hygiene rating five

The Malcolm Uphill on Cardiff Road in Caerphilly was last inspected on April 11, 2023.

The management of food safety was found to be very good.

The hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities were found to be of a good standard.