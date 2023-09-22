Netflix has released all eight episodes of the fourth and final series as the comedy-drama comes to a climax.

Natasha Asghar, Conservative MS for South Wales East, was given a tour of the show’s studios in Newport and met some of the award-winning cast.

Eagle-eyed viewers will recognise several Gwent locations in the show, including the former University of Wales Caerleon Campus and iconic events centre Newbridge Memo.

Senior production staff shed some light on the work that goes into making the series and gave Ms Asghar a tour of the different sets.

“As a huge fan of Sex Education, it was fantastic to be given a sneak-peek of the upcoming series, which without a doubt will not disappoint its millions of fans worldwide,” Ms Asghar said.

“To have the show filmed in our backyard – and to have many local people employed as a result – is a huge success story for the area and Sex Education has firmly put South East Wales on the map.

“More and more TV shows and films are being shot across the region and I hope we will continue to see that trend grow so we boost Wales’ image as a filming destination of choice and help our creative industries.”