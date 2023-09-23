Re D’oro Ristorante on Chepstow Road is dedicated to brining an authentic taste of Italy to their customers.

As a reasonably small business with 20 seats available, the staff take immense pride in offering a diverse and mouth-watering menu, serving traditional Italian cuisine, including all your favourites such as pizza, pasta, risotto and seafood, as well as some classic desserts and drinks.

Much of the produce is sourced directly from Italy, including the dough and specialist ingredients for their pizzas, handmade by their specialist pizza chef.

The business is led by two owners who bring a wealth of expertise and a combined 30 years of experience and knowledge in the food sand hospitality industry.

Examples of the delicious food Re D'oro Ristorante serve (Image: Alexandra Topala)

Social media director and spokesperson Alexandra Topala said: “We take great pride in offering such a diverse menu with mouth-watering food.

"Our staff have a deep-rooted passion for culinary excellence to ensure customers have a truly remarkable dining experience.

“One of the owners has over 15 years’ experience as a head chef, allowing them hone their skills to the highest level.

"He has worked at rosette level, and as a result, they posses an innate understanding of Italian cuisine.

"This guarantees that each and every dish we serve leaves our kitchen as a masterpiece of flavour and presentation.”

The restaurant has been refurbished over the past four months to create a cozy and friendly ambiance, with colours and materials used to directly reflect this atmosphere.

“Given the limited space we currently have available, we are primarily prioritizing takeaway sales – which are collection only for now – which provides a convenient option for our customers who only have time to briefly pop in,” Ms Topola said.

“To say thank you to this amazing community for welcoming us, we are currently offering the chance to win a two-course dinner for two on our Facebook, and we will also be running weekly offers.

"We can’t wait for more people to come and savour the flavours of Italy with us right here in Wales.”

Re D’oro Ristorante offers a wide range of foods to serve a variety of dietary needs, including vegan, vegetarian, halal and gluten-free.

They are currently only open to a limited audience at the moment as part of their soft opening hours of Tuesday to Friday, midday to 10pm, and Saturday and Sunday 10am to 6pm.

You can follow the restaurant on their Facebook page to stay updated, call on 01633 847002 to book a table, or you can find them at 137 Chepstow Road, Newport, NP19 8GE.