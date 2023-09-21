Shane Loughlin, 32, from Rumney, Cardiff was found alive in the wreckage of a Volkswagen Tiguan lost in woodlands in St Mellons for nearly two days trapped next to the bodies of three dead friends and one other survivor.



Eve Smith, 21, was killed with Darcy Ross, both aged 21 and from Newport, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, from Cardiff, while bank worker Sophie Russon, 20, survived with Loughlin in the wreckage.

Loughlin was jailed for 16 months last week for dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he was driving the SUV along the M4 motorway with no hands on the wheel as he inhaled nitrous oxide shortly before the tragedy at 2am on Saturday, March 4.

MORE NEWS: Notorious criminal jailed for driving offences and handling stolen goods

He appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court this afternoon via video link from the city’s prison to be sentenced after he admitted drink-driving and driving while disqualified on September 2.

Loughlin was caught committing these offences only a fortnight after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving while disqualified shortly before the fatal crash.

Nick Evans, prosecuting, said: “Police officers were on patrol on Aberporth Road in Cardiff at 4.20am on Saturday, September 2 when they saw a Ford Focus which had stalled a couple of times.

“A roadside breath test was conducted which the defendant failed and he was arrested and taken into custody.”

When he was tested at the police station Loughlin’s reading was 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The court heard that Loughlin has a previous conviction for drug driving as well as dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Neil Evans representing him asked for his client to be given credit for his guilty pleas.

District Judge David Webster jailed Loughlin for four months and banned him from driving for three years and two months.

He told the defendant: “It will not extend the sentence which you are presently serving.”

Loughlin will also have to pay a £154 victim surcharge following his release from prison.