POLICE are looking for a man from the Newport area who was due to appear in court in March.
A warrant has been issued after Nico Cook, 30, failed to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 29.
He was charged on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink and drugs and driving with no insurance.
Gwent Police describe Cook as 5ft 8in in height, with a slim build and dark brown hair. He has a cross tattoo with the words "RIP Grandad" on his left arm and a "Nico" tattoo, with stars, on his right.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting 2200296480 or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here