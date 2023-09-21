A warrant has been issued after Nico Cook, 30, failed to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 29.

He was charged on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink and drugs and driving with no insurance.

Gwent Police describe Cook as 5ft 8in in height, with a slim build and dark brown hair. He has a cross tattoo with the words "RIP Grandad" on his left arm and a "Nico" tattoo, with stars, on his right.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting 2200296480 or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.