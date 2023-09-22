Exit60, owned by Rob Stokes, originally opened in December last year to provide people with a creative and fully immersive entertainment experience.

Now, with their first room, titled ‘Banged Up’, having been played by over 1000 people, Mr Stokes and his team felt now was the prime time to create a new room for their regulars to try out, as well as to encourage new escape room fanatics to join the family.

The new room is named ‘Redbeard’s Revenge’ and the official synopsis reads: "Ahoy Matey! The dastardly Blackbeard kidnapped Redbeard and stole all of his gold. As Redbeard's fearless crew, can you sneak onto your rival's ship, rescue your captain, and reclaim the precious treasure?"

Players will reportedly have to break into the pirate ship and try to collect up to 100 coins while finding a way to escape, with plenty of different puzzles and challenges throughout, making it a perfect entertainment for escape room beginners or experts alike.

The room has taken eight months to create, so the Exit60 team are delighted to finally be opening it to all escape room fiends across the country.

Mr Stokes himself is a massive escape room fanatic, having played over 200 different rooms across the world himself, and eighteen months ago, he travelled to Poland to get some unique ideas for his own escape company.

They opened in Newport after deciding they felt the city was lacking in leisure options, particularly with nothing like an escape room available.

“There are over 1600 individual escape rooms across the world,” explained Mr Stokes. “But not one in Newport, which I thought was really unusual. I decided to change that.”

This seems to have worked, with ‘Banged Up’ being rated on official industry site escapethereview.co.uk as the best escape room in South Wales, beating rooms in Cardiff and Bristol.

Mr Stokes said: “We are delighted that our small company in Newport has been given this honour of the highest rating. We’ve done everything we can with the launch of ‘Redbeard’s Revenge’ to up the adventure, improve the puzzles, add more surprises and fun to make it even better.

“We've been working the whole year on creating what we think is the most immersive escape room in South Wales. We can't wait for people to experience it.

"We are really pleased to be bringing such a high-quality experience to Newport. Life can be stressful sometimes, so we are pleased to be able to allow people an hour of escapism immersing themselves in another world and having fun with friends.”

The company now has over 100 five-star reviews on different sites and is currently the number one Fun & Games location in Newport on TripAdvisor.

‘Redbeard’s Revenge’ will officially open on Saturday, September 30, with bookings now available online.

You can book or view the escape rooms on their website and visit them at 5 Market Street, Newport, NP20 1FU.