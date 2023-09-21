Wetherspoon has decided to sell 11 of its 822 pubs, including The Pontlottyn in Abertillery.

The three-storey property on Somerset Street will remain open pending its sale.

“We can confirm that The Pontlottyn pub in Abertillery has been put on the market by Wetherspoon,” said company spokesman Eddie Gershon.

“This is a commercial decision taken by the company. We appreciate that customers and staff will be disappointed with the news.

“The pub will remain open pending its sale.”

Wetherspoon is inviting offers for a freehold tenure of the Pontlottyn pub, which boasts a prominent corner spot in the town centre.

The pub accommodates enough tables and chairs for around 137 people inside and another 32 in the outdoor beer garden, the listing says.

Interested parties are asked to undertake “discreet customer visits” in the first instance and only arrange formal viewings through joint selling agents Savills and CBRE.

Wetherspoon continues to invest in its business elsewhere, with re-openings in Birmingham and Southsea and work in progress on pubs in Glasgow, Wakefield and central Cardiff.

The Ivor Davies, also in Cardiff, has also been listed for sale.