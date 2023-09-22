A BIG congratulations are in order to many healthcare workers across South Wales as the winners for the South Wales Health and Care Awards in association with the University of South Wales have been announced.
Staff from healthcare centres across South Wales will have an extra spring in their step this morning and an extra reason to be proud of themselves.
There were cheers from all corners as each winner was read out.
The full list of winners is as follows:
- Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year - Marcia Imola
- Care Hero Award - sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society - Charlotte Shakesheff
- Carer in the Home - Kerry Richards
- Excellence in Nursing Award - sponsored by Direct Nursing UK - Sapna Nair
- Volunteer of the Year - sponsored by Newport Transport - Phil Hill of Jack's Appeal
- Health Care Team Award - sponsored by GPT Environmental - St David's Hospice at Home Team
- Mental Health Award - sponsored by Monmouthshire Freemasons - Kathryn Walters, Joanne Lewis Jones, Catherine King, Richard Ellis, Deborah Griffiths and Chloe-Jo Morgan
- Best Place to Work Award - sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society - Arian Care
- Care Home of the Year - sponsored by Direct Nursing UK - Leadon Court Care Home
- GP Practice of the Year - sponsored by St Joseph's Hospital - Western Vale Family Practice
- GP of the Year - sponsored by Tovey Brothers - Dr Jonathan Ryder
- Health Charity of the Year - Jack's Appeal
- Pharmacy of the Year - GUH Pharmacy
- Workforce and Wellbeing Team of the Year - sponsored by Aneurin Bevan Unicersity Health Board - Catherine King, Sarah Goodey, Alan Tyler, Angela Thompson-Roach, Kevin Hale and Dorian Wood
- Outstanding Achievement Award - sponsored by the University of South Wales - Dr Kathryn Walters
