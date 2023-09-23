KORBAN BECKETT, 20, of Westfield Close, Caerleon, Newport was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on Commercial Street, Gilfach, Caerphilly on June 18.

He must pay £85 costs.

JOANNE BERRY, 42, of Lovell Court, Bettws, Newport was jailed for 12 weeks after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on July 6.

JOHN GUYTON, 28, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran was jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified at Asda on Llewellyn Road on August 2.

He was banned from driving for three years and nine weeks and must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

CONNOR PALFREY, 20, of Aberfawr Terrace, Abertridwr, Caerphilly was fined £240 after he pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine and possession of cannabis on February 13.

He must pay a £96 surcharge.

JOSEPH EVANS, 39, of Derlwyn Street, Phillipstown, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assaulting a police officer, causing criminal damage to his glasses as well as to a Honda Civic car and Ford Transit van in Blackwood on July 28.

He must pay his victims £557 in compensation.

ALEX-DWYANE ALEXANDER, 45, of Ruperra Close, Bassaleg, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Sorrell Drive on April 1.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

THOMAS ARCHER, 27, of Cinderhill Street, Monmouth was jailed for 12 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months following guilty pleas to seven counts of theft after stealing alcohol from Marks & Spencer and the Co-op between August 19 and September 16.

He was made the subject of a three-year criminal behaviour order and must pay compensation.

DEANNE JONES, 35, of Ternata Drive, Monmouth was conditionally discharged for 18 months after he admitted assault by beating on May 30.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

LEE FLEMING, 33, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for 12 weeks but the sentence was suspended for 12 months after he admitted being in breach of a restraining order in Caerleon between March 20 and September 14.

He must pay £85 costs.

MOHAMMED HUSSAIN, 33, of Oakfield Road, Newport was fined £200 after he admitted failing to comply with a serious crime prevention order between June 4 and September 16 by driving a vehicle that the police were not notified of.

He must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

LANCE COOMBES, 36, of Ty Gwyn Road, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £100 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments on July 6 and July 14.

RHYS JONES, 31, of Samsons Avenue, Varteg, Pontypool must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 55mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road on June 16.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SALAWU ADESHINA, 44, of Cardiff Road, Newport was banned from driving for 17 months and must pay £569 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to drink driving with 61microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Stevelee, Coed Eva, Cwmbran on September 2.