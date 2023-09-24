EVA-MAE MULLAN, aged 19, of Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue, Newport must pay £286 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on June 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

LIAM GOUGH, 26, of Home Farm Crescent, Caerleon, Newport was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Ponthir Road on September 9.

He was fined £614 and must pay a £246 surcharge and £85 costs.

CERI PHILLIPS, 59, of Serpentine Road, Newport must pay £500 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on June 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

MARTIN SKINNER, 61, of Munnings Drive, Newport was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Caerleon Road on April 5.

He was fined £80 and must pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

RYAN BEIRNE, 29, of Parry Drive, Newport must pay £165 in a fine and costs after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and resisting a constable in the execution of his duty on Queensway on May 15.

JONATHAN DAVIES, 36, of Coed Main, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Brynfedw, Bedwas on May 14.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was fined £40 and must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

RUKSANA RAHMAN, 38, of Glasllwch Crescent, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on June 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

NATHAN PURCHASE, 35, of Blodwen Road, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £287.99 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORGAN MATHIAS, 21, of Elidyr Road, Treowen, Newbridge must pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on March 14.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

LIAM DOBBIN, 30, of Forsythia Close, Ty Sign, Risca was banned from driving for six months after he was found guilty following a trial of driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Pwllmeyric Hill, Chepstow on August 29, 2022.

He must pay £872 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ASAM KHAN, 37, of Plantagenet Street, Riverside, Cardiff must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on the hard shoulder or emergency refuge area of the M48 eastbound in Chepstow between Crick and Hayesgate on March 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.