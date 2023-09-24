KALLUM JEAVONS, 28, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for 21 weeks after he pleaded guilty to affray and possession of an offensive weapon – a builder’s trowel – on Commercial Street on July 31.

He must pay £620 costs following his release from prison.

LEIGHTON KILLORAN, 44, of Lime Crescent, Somerton, Newport must pay £550 in fines and compensation after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and causing criminal damage on September 6.

SUSANNA DAVIES, 54, of Park View Gardens, Bassaleg, Newport was banned from driving for 20 months after she admitted drink driving with 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A40 in Monmouth on September 4.

She was fined £196 and must pay £85 costs and a £78 surcharge.

KIERAN MCCORMACK, 25, of Lon Maes Yr Haf, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Malpas Road, Newport on April 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN CLABBY, 39, of Bailey Street, Deri, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 19 months after he admitted drink driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Pengam Road on September 4.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

NAEEM HUSSAIN, aged 34, of Hoskins Street, Newport must pay £500 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on April 23.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SHANE BAKER, 40, of Pritchard Terrace, Phillipstown, Caerphilly was banned from driving for two years after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN DAVID LEWIS, 33, of Heather Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Beaufort Road on March 22.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN MICHAEL CHALMERS, 66, of Llanarth Road, Llanarth, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for 28 days for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on November 11, 2022.

He must pay £190 in a fine and costs.

CHRISTOPHER DAVIES, 41, of Rhymney Close, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was jailed for six months after he pleaded guilty to stealing a black Energizer torch and a Panasonic Toughbook during a burglary at the Pen-y-Fan Industrial Estate on September 17.

He will have to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs following his release from prison.

CHRISTOPHER HILL, 34, of Betjeman Avenue, Caldicot was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order between September 12 and September 19.

He must pay £85 costs.

RICHARD WILLIAMS, 42, of Graham Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly must pay £165 in a fine and costs after he pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine and possession of cannabis on August 3.