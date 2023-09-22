Live

Large fire at two-storey flat on Caledfryn Way, Caerphilly

Emergency
Traffic
Caerphilly
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Firefighters are currently tackling a large fire on Caledfryn Way, Caerphilly.
  • Heol Aneurin will be closed from Bowls Close to Cwm Ifor Primary School until further notice.
  • The road has been closed since around 6am this morning.
  • Gwent Police are also at the scene.

