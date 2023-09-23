A MAN has been banned from driving after he was caught running a red light.
Andre Anthony Taylor, 31, committed the offence on Chepstow Road in Newport while at the wheel of a Range Rover on February 25.
He was disqualified from driving for six months.
Taylor, of Arnold Close, Newport was banned because of repeated driving offences, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
The defendant must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
