Take That announced a new UK and Ireland tour this morning with Swansea among the cities the iconic British pop group will visit.
Take That performed at King Charles III's Coronation concert back in May and the British Summer Time Festival in June, but hasn't performed a full UK tour for a number of years.
But this morning Take That announced they would be going on a UK and Ireland Tour in 2024 accompanied by special guest Olly Murs.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Take That said: "We're extremely excited to announce that we are going on a tour of the UK & Ireland in 2024! You can get pre-sale access by pre-ordering our brand-new album ‘This Life’ from the official Take That UK store before 10AM BST on the 26th Sep.
The band added: "It’s been such a pleasure making this album and we can’t wait to perform some songs live."
Take That will perform at Swansea.co Stadium, Swansea, on Thursday, June 6, 2024.
How to get tickets to see Take That in Swansea
Tickets for Take That's UK Tour in 2024 will go on sale next week.
Pre-sale tickets will be available from 9.30am on Wednesday, September 27.
In order to get access to the pre-sale tickets you must pre-order Take That's new album This Life before 10am on Tuesday, September 26.
General sale tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, September 29.
For more information on Take That tickets or the pre-order their new album visit the band's website.
Tickets for all the UK and Ireland tour dates, including the Swansea gig, will be available through Ticketmaster.
Take That UK and Ireland Tour dates
The Take That tour will kick off in Sheffield on Saturday, April 13, 2024 and will run until Saturday, June 8 when it will conclude in Bristol.
The Take That 2024 tour dates are:
- Saturday, April 13 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- Sunday, April 14 - Sheffield Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- Friday, April 19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
- Saturday, April 20 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
- Monday, April 22 – 3Arena, Dublin
- Tuesday, April 23 – 3Arena, Dublin
- Thursday, April 25 – The O2, London
- Friday, April 26 – The O2, London
- Saturday, April 27 – The O2, London
- Tuesday, April 30 – The O2, London
- Friday, May 3 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Saturday May 4 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Sunday, May 5– OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Tuesday, May 7– Co-op Live, Manchester
- Wednesday, May 8 – Co-op Live, Manchester
- Friday, May 10 – Co-op Live, Manchester
- Saturday, May 11 – Co-op Live, Manchester
- Tuesday, May 14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Wednesday, May 15 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Friday, May 17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Saturday, May 18 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Friday, May 24 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesborough
- Sunday, May 26 – The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham
- Tuesday, May 28 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
- Thursday, May 30 – Milton Keynes Stadium
- Saturday, June 1 – St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
- Tuesday, June 4 – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth
- Thursday, June 6 – Swansea.com Stadium
- Saturday, June 8 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
Take That is made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.
Previous members of the band include Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.
