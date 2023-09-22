Take That performed at King Charles III's Coronation concert back in May and the British Summer Time Festival in June, but hasn't performed a full UK tour for a number of years.

But this morning Take That announced they would be going on a UK and Ireland Tour in 2024 accompanied by special guest Olly Murs.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Take That said: "We're extremely excited to announce that we are going on a tour of the UK & Ireland in 2024! You can get pre-sale access by pre-ordering our brand-new album ‘This Life’ from the official Take That UK store before 10AM BST on the 26th Sep.

The band added: "It’s been such a pleasure making this album and we can’t wait to perform some songs live."

Take That will perform at Swansea.co Stadium, Swansea, on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

How to get tickets to see Take That in Swansea

Tickets for Take That's UK Tour in 2024 will go on sale next week.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 9.30am on Wednesday, September 27.

In order to get access to the pre-sale tickets you must pre-order Take That's new album This Life before 10am on Tuesday, September 26.

General sale tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, September 29.

For more information on Take That tickets or the pre-order their new album visit the band's website.

Tickets for all the UK and Ireland tour dates, including the Swansea gig, will be available through Ticketmaster.

Take That UK and Ireland Tour dates

The Take That tour will kick off in Sheffield on Saturday, April 13, 2024 and will run until Saturday, June 8 when it will conclude in Bristol.

Take That will perform in Swansea in June 2024. (Image: PA)

The Take That 2024 tour dates are:

Saturday, April 13 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Sunday, April 14 - Sheffield Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Friday, April 19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Saturday, April 20 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Monday, April 22 – 3Arena, Dublin

Tuesday, April 23 – 3Arena, Dublin

Thursday, April 25 – The O2, London

Friday, April 26 – The O2, London

Saturday, April 27 – The O2, London

Tuesday, April 30 – The O2, London

Friday, May 3 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Saturday May 4 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Sunday, May 5– OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Tuesday, May 7– Co-op Live, Manchester

Wednesday, May 8 – Co-op Live, Manchester

Friday, May 10 – Co-op Live, Manchester

Saturday, May 11 – Co-op Live, Manchester

Tuesday, May 14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Wednesday, May 15 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday, May 17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Saturday, May 18 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday, May 24 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesborough

Sunday, May 26 – The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham

Tuesday, May 28 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

Thursday, May 30 – Milton Keynes Stadium

Saturday, June 1 – St Mary's Stadium, Southampton

Tuesday, June 4 – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth

Thursday, June 6 – Swansea.com Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

Take That is made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

Previous members of the band include Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.