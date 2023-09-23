Valentine’s Grill and Bakery in Newport is a Turkish restaurant based on Chepstow Road in the Maindee area – people can dine in, collect, or order food deliveries from 4pm.

Earlier this week Valentine's Grill and Bakery in Newport shared footage of the “amazing refurbishment” the restaurant has had on social media.

The post states: “Valentines Turkish Restaurant has made an amazing refurbishment.

“We’d like to welcome everyone. Please call us for reservations or takeaways.”

The brief clip of the venue, shared on Facebook, shows the dining area of Valentine’s with LED colour changing lights adding some ambience.

The lighting doesn’t end there – with understated glass orb lights on the ceiling also ensuring the area is well lit for those who opt to dine in.

Valentine’s caters for various party sizes with some of the tables – which all boast a shiny marble effect surface – set up for two to dine while others appear to have been put together to allow bigger groups of people to dine in.

This system seems to offer flexibility for staff to move around furniture if needed for larger bookings at the establishment.

There’s also plenty of seating at Valentine’s with soft chairs – in two tones – dotter around tables while a blue and grey bench borders the dining area.

Here is a before photo of the dining area from 2022:

Valentine’s in Newport is open Monday to Sunday (excluding Wednesdays when its closed) from 11am to 11pm.

It offers an array of Turkish dishes including kebabs and wraps, Turkish borek and pide (pizza), paninis, homemade burgers, omelettes and more – including grill platters and kids’ options. The venue also offers hot and cold meze starters, drinks, and desserts.

At the time of this articles publication, Valentine’s in Newport is rated 4.5 on TripAdvisor (based on at least 50 reviews), 4.4 on Facebook (based on at least 30 reviews) and 4.3 on Google reviews (based on more than 225 reviews).

People can find out more and browse the menu here or call for reservations on 01633 212 211.